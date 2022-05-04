Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) will post $1.40 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.41 billion. Flowers Foods reported sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year sales of $4.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $4.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.12 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 71.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLO stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $26.40. 1,178,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,753. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.23. Flowers Foods has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.24 and a 200 day moving average of $26.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 87.50%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

