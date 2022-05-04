First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Purchased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,276 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned 0.05% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 372.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth $78,000.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

RDVY traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $46.41. 1,505,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,057. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.90. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $44.75 and a twelve month high of $53.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.