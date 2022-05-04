First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Bought by DB Wealth Management Group LLC

DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF accounts for about 2.9% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. DB Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.17% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $4,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,014,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,770,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,829,000 after buying an additional 146,083 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 376.5% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 183,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after buying an additional 145,180 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,539,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,874,000 after buying an additional 115,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 14,372.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 114,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after buying an additional 113,831 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.90. 100,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,384. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.17. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $44.08 and a 52-week high of $51.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

