Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 707,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.9% of Wade G W & Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $43,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.62.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $1.78 on Tuesday, hitting $88.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,671,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,733,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.16). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

