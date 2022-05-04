Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.62.

In related news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XOM stock traded up $1.78 on Tuesday, hitting $88.19. 33,671,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,733,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.18. The stock has a market cap of $373.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $91.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

