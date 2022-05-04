Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) Short Interest Up 28.6% in April

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,920,000 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the March 31st total of 21,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XELA. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 28.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 56,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 22,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exela Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 7.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Exela Technologies stock opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. Exela Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.76.

Exela Technologies ( NASDAQ:XELA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $294.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Exela Technologies will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XELA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Exela Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exela Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut Exela Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $0.55 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

