European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “European Wax Center Inc. is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc. is based in PLANO, Texas. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on European Wax Center from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

NASDAQ EWCZ traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.10. 178,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,123. European Wax Center has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $34.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that European Wax Center will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,968,000 after acquiring an additional 340,803 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 25,751.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 13,391 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,951,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,297,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in European Wax Center in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as a holding company for EWC Ventures, LLC that franchises and operates out-of-home waxing services in the United States. The company sells facial and body waxing products to franchisees. It offers Brazilian, body, brow, facial hair, and fast waxing services, as well as services related to men; and laser hair removal, sugaring, and threading services, as well as in-home solutions, such as shaving, chemical-based creams, epilators, at-home laser hair removal, and at-home waxing.

