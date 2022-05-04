Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Takes Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DGX. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $133.78. The company had a trading volume of 772,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.59 and a 200-day moving average of $144.66. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.05. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $125.77 and a 12-month high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

DGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.92.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

