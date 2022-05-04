Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Sells 3,001 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC reduced its position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the quarter. Heidrick & Struggles International comprises about 1.9% of Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Heidrick & Struggles International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.
Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 25.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.
In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 924 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $36,174.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,267.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan sold 5,000 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $204,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,777 shares of company stock valued at $391,527 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Heidrick & Struggles International (Get Rating)
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
