Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Sells 23,684 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,461 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,684 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock makes up 1.8% of Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLDD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 49,128 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the third quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 9.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 15,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

GLDD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLDD traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.39. 322,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,179. The stock has a market cap of $947.62 million, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.12. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12-month low of $13.24 and a 12-month high of $16.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.32.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $209.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Profile (Get Rating)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.