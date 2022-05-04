Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Purchases 12,596 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,596 shares during the quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 3rd quarter valued at $651,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of American Public Education by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APEI traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,813. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.96. American Public Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.97 and a twelve month high of $31.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.62.

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.10 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 4.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

APEI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

