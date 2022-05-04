Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Makes New Investment in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new position in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ONEW. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 8.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 9.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 69.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

In other news, Director John Troiano sold 9,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $366,798.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 92,194 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,481 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ONEW traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, hitting $34.55. 77,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,662. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.97. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.86 and a 12 month high of $62.79. The company has a market cap of $527.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.39. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $336.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ONEW. Raymond James increased their price objective on OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.43.

OneWater Marine Profile (Get Rating)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.