Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Invests $204,000 in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 10,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $228,179.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on COLL. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $15.72. The company had a trading volume of 296,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,893. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.96. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($1.59). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 25.83%. The company had revenue of $27.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

