Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Has $2.11 Million Holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,088 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned about 0.15% of AZZ worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the third quarter worth $217,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the third quarter worth $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZZ stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,238. AZZ Inc. has a one year low of $44.34 and a one year high of $58.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.57.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. AZZ had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

