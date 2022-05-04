Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Buys Shares of 90,096 MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 90,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,000. MasterCraft Boat comprises approximately 2.1% of Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 354.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCFT shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $24.53. The stock had a trading volume of 467,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,110. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average of $26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.88. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.48.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $159.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.52 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 58.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

