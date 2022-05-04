Euclidean Technologies Management LLC Acquires 12,568 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,136 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,568 shares during the quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC owned 0.09% of ePlus worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,843,712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,339,000 after purchasing an additional 877,888 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,381,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,438,000 after purchasing an additional 693,850 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,427,000 after purchasing an additional 574,780 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,007,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,308,000 after purchasing an additional 499,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 818,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,092,000 after purchasing an additional 477,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ePlus stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.98. 140,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,564. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ePlus inc. has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $69.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.12.

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. ePlus had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $494.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLUS. StockNews.com upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

