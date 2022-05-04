ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) Shares Sold by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,748 shares during the quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. owned 0.29% of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 71.8% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 47.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 454.5% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MJ traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.32. 1,031,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,330. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.97. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a twelve month low of $7.95 and a twelve month high of $22.65.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.