Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Golar LNG Limited’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Golar LNG in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Golar LNG’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Get Golar LNG alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GLNG. TheStreet raised Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised Golar LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Golar LNG in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on Golar LNG from $20.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Golar LNG from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.30.

GLNG stock opened at $23.75 on Monday. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.73.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 91.35%. The business had revenue of $115.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.01 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,734 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golar LNG Company Profile (Get Rating)

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.