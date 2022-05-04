EOG Resources (EOG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.92 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect EOG Resources to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EOG opened at $120.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.12. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $127.94. The firm has a market cap of $70.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EOG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.70.

In other news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

