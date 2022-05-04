Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.79 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:ENVA traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $38.76. 369,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,944. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.70. Enova International has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $47.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 11.64 and a quick ratio of 11.64.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Enova International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Maxim Group raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enova International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,167,000 after buying an additional 9,756 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Enova International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,983,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Enova International by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Enova International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.
Enova International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.
