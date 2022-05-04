Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.79 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:ENVA traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $38.76. 369,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,944. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.70. Enova International has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $47.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 11.64 and a quick ratio of 11.64.

Get Enova International alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Enova International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Maxim Group raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In other news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $63,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO David Fisher sold 7,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $300,038.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enova International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,167,000 after buying an additional 9,756 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Enova International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,983,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Enova International by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Enova International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Enova International by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Enova International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.