Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

EFOI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Focus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Energy Focus from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFOI opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.85. Energy Focus has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $8.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.18.

Energy Focus ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The construction company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 161.01% and a negative net margin of 79.94%. The business had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 million. Research analysts forecast that Energy Focus will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFOI. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Focus during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Focus during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Energy Focus by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Focus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Focus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. 16.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

