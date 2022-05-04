Empire Life Investments Inc. Raises Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 473,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,423 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 1.8% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $29,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,533,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,445,516,000 after buying an additional 1,433,256 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,407,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,686,754,000 after buying an additional 1,444,304 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,940,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,179,937,000 after buying an additional 982,470 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,130,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,136,598,000 after buying an additional 3,124,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,731,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,809,000 after buying an additional 331,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.05. 14,917,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,985,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $163.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $78.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 46.70% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.60%.

In other news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $455,062.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

