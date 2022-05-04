Empire Life Investments Inc. Buys 8,930 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 662,455 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 2.0% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $33,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth about $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,370,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,185,768. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $39.60 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $183.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.25 and its 200-day moving average is $49.09.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.48.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

