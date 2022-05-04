Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.
NYSE EARN traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.69. The company had a trading volume of 356,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,346. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $13.92. The stock has a market cap of $113.93 million, a P/E ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after buying an additional 107,886 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,152,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 29.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 217,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 49,044 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 89.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 196,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 92,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 64.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 48,895 shares in the last quarter. 27.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (Get Rating)
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN)
- Institutional Support For Rockwell International Begins To Erode
- Another Buy The Dip Opportunity In Freshpet
- Inflation Wreaks Havoc On Haverty Furniture Company
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.