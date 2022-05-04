Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

NYSE EARN traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.69. The company had a trading volume of 356,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,346. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $13.92. The stock has a market cap of $113.93 million, a P/E ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.50.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT ( NYSE:EARN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 24.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after buying an additional 107,886 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,152,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 29.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 217,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 49,044 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 89.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 196,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 92,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 64.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 48,895 shares in the last quarter. 27.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

