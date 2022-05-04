Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

LLY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $291.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $302.56.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $288.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $283.25 and a 200 day moving average of $263.87. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $186.78 and a 52 week high of $314.00.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 102.32%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total transaction of $43,213,795.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,573,810 shares in the company, valued at $32,811,284,409.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock valued at $307,943,730. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

