Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Short Interest Update

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,730,000 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the March 31st total of 4,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EW. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $138.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.29.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,011,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,196. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $131.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $65.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $3,508,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,893,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total transaction of $1,362,907.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,787,888.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,081 shares of company stock valued at $29,606,428 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,398,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,418,000 after purchasing an additional 465,759 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.3% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 18,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 209.4% during the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 3,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

