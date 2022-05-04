Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Edison International updated its FY22 guidance to $4.40–4.70 EPS.

Edison International stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.42. 2,075,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,609. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.64. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.14 and a 1-year high of $73.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 140.70%.

EIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Edison International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EIX. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $2,382,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,362,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 192,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,108,000 after acquiring an additional 17,250 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edison International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

