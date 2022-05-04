easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.86% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.70 price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, easyJet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.74.

easyJet stock remained flat at $$7.31 during trading hours on Tuesday. easyJet has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $14.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.04.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

