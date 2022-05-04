Dropbox (DBX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect Dropbox to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 235.32%. The company had revenue of $565.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect Dropbox to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $33.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.40.

DBX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.83.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $55,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 558,661 shares in the company, valued at $12,474,900.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $284,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,878,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,974,112.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,778. Corporate insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,516,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,932,000 after buying an additional 1,713,923 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dropbox by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,407,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,080,000 after acquiring an additional 411,481 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dropbox by 195.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,610,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,858 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 577,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dropbox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,381,000. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

