DoorDash (DASH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.67) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DoorDash to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DASH opened at $79.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.96 and a beta of 1.02. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $74.32 and a 52-week high of $257.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.69 and its 200-day moving average is $136.85.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on DoorDash from $256.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $270.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $210.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.75.

In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,983 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.78, for a total value of $567,068.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 390,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.65 per share, with a total value of $33,036,863.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,322 shares of company stock valued at $44,623,551 over the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 163.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

