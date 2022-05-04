Discover Financial Services Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.54 Per Share (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Discover Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.78 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.76 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $160.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $154.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.53.

NYSE:DFS opened at $115.56 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $100.07 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.47.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.65. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 11.80%.

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $568,481.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,661. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $354,824,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $225,394,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 189.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,985,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,078 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 136.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,938,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,159,000 after buying an additional 1,119,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,003,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,126,000 after buying an additional 782,311 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

