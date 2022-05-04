Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) to Repurchase $2.00 billion in Stock

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.68.

Devon Energy stock traded up $5.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.28. 21,908,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,971,701. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $23.02 and a 1 year high of $65.45. The firm has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.57.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.13. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 95.92%.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $254,587.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 284,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,501,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $1,912,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 765,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,781,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,251 shares of company stock worth $9,827,922 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

