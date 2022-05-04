Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €193.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) has been given a €193.00 ($203.16) target price by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($173.68) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €161.00 ($169.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €192.00 ($202.11) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Warburg Research set a €177.00 ($186.32) price target on Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €171.20 ($180.21) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Shares of DB1 opened at €166.60 ($175.37) on Monday. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of €132.65 ($139.63) and a 1 year high of €169.55 ($178.47). The stock has a market cap of $30.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €159.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €152.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.68.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.