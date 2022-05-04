DB Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 1,125 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 74.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $699,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $819,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $77.31. 294,837 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.78.

