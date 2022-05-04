DB Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 1,361 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.3% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4,151.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 287,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,135,000 after buying an additional 280,877 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $18,915,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $17,750,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 911,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,289,000 after buying an additional 187,943 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $13,722,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHM traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.38. 1,336,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,413. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $69.04 and a 1-year high of $83.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.04.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.