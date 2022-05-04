DB Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $95,000 Investment in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in iShares Europe ETF by 85.3% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Europe ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares Europe ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 49.2% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 132,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 43,531 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Europe ETF stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,688. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.06. iShares Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $55.85.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

