DB Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,035 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises 1.6% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,158,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,111 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.88. 9,118,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,999,685. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $59.94 and a 52-week high of $69.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.45.

