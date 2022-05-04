DB Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of MBB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,960,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,519. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $97.24 and a one year high of $108.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.73.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.148 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

