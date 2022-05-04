DB Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,420 shares during the quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.09% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTXR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,896,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,474,000 after purchasing an additional 36,393 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 128,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 47.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 477,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,704,000 after acquiring an additional 153,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,485,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.30. The stock had a trading volume of 61,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,078. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $28.31 and a 52-week high of $36.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

