DB Wealth Management Group LLC Has $509,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,664 shares during the quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 47.4% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000.

NYSEARCA XMLV traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.07. 681,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,064. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.88. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $58.81.

