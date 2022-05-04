DB Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.50 Million Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 314.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,930 shares during the quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,638,000. Aflac Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,090,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,964,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,465,000 after buying an additional 2,020,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,425,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,703,000 after buying an additional 1,557,367 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,135,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,051,000 after buying an additional 1,481,635 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.14. 4,635,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,938,786. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $43.83 and a 1-year high of $46.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.69.

