DB Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

DB Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sempra by 54.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Sempra by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Sempra by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sempra stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,626,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,508. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.05. The stock has a market cap of $50.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Sempra has a 1-year low of $119.56 and a 1-year high of $173.28.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. This is a boost from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 111.44%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.90.

Sempra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.