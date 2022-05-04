Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the power of sGC pharmacology to discover, develop and commercialize breakthrough treatments for serious and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of Olinciguat, Praliciguat and IW-6463 which are in clinical stage. Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “
CYCN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.69. 131,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,396. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $4.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.57.
About Cyclerion Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovering, development, and commercialization of medicines for serious central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead product candidate is CY6463, a CNS-penetrant, soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of mitochondrial encephalomyopathy, lactic acidosis, and stroke-like episodes, as well as Alzheimer's disease with vascular pathology; and Phase 1 trials diagnosed with schizophrenia in adults.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cyclerion Therapeutics (CYCN)
- Institutional Support For Rockwell International Begins To Erode
- Another Buy The Dip Opportunity In Freshpet
- Inflation Wreaks Havoc On Haverty Furniture Company
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cyclerion Therapeutics (CYCN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclerion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.