CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies covering a spectrum of blood-related cancers. The company is heavily focused on marketing its approved therapy Pixuvri in Europe, and on continuing the development of its late-stage development pipeline, including pacritinib. CTI BioPharma Corp., formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Brookline Capital Management boosted their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Brookline Capital Acquisition boosted their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CTI BioPharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.21.

NASDAQ CTIC traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,449,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,625,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.98. CTI BioPharma has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $5.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.44.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Lakeside Advisors INC. purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 903,439 shares in the last quarter. 47.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

