Consolidated Edison (ED) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2022 guidance at $4.400-$4.600 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $4.40-4.60 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Consolidated Edison to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

ED opened at $92.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $71.17 and a 52-week high of $99.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.35. The company has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 82.08%.

ED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.83.

In other Consolidated Edison news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 536 shares of company stock valued at $49,448 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,291,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,210,000 after purchasing an additional 81,839 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 652,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,675,000 after purchasing an additional 19,416 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 336,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,606,000 after purchasing an additional 65,112 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $2,440,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.