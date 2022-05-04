Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.02 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 13.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE CRK traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,419,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,994,616. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $18.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. State Street Corp grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 410.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,879,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 83.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,328,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 603,025 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 382.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 731,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 580,095 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 543.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 411,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 347,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,289,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,883,000 after acquiring an additional 334,438 shares during the period. 34.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Comstock Resources from $7.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

About Comstock Resources (Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

