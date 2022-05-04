Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $12,312,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total value of $17,240,027.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 378,733 shares of company stock worth $51,995,290 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.09.

NYSE CVX traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $162.49. The company had a trading volume of 8,725,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,854,977. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $174.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.96. The firm has a market cap of $319.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.