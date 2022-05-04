Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $18,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Chevron by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX traded up $2.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.49. 8,725,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,854,977. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.96. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $174.76. The stock has a market cap of $319.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.38%.

Several analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.09.

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 54,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.33, for a total transaction of $7,484,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total transaction of $17,240,027.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 378,733 shares of company stock worth $51,995,290. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

