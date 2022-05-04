Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Sells 147 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,411,000 after acquiring an additional 58,424 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28.8% during the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $209.43. 3,900,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,014,596. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $203.71 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.18.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

