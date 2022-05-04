Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 125,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,042,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.49. The stock had a trading volume of 29,381,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,645,477. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $182.38 and a 1 year high of $244.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.66 and its 200 day moving average is $211.61.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.